Gov. Nadir El-Rufai of Kaduna has called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to consider the establishment of Command Secondary School in Southern Kaduna to spur more military presence in the area.

El-Rufai made the call when Buratai led top army hierarchy to pay him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that the southern part of the state had produced prominent top military officers including service chiefs, adding that citing a command school would be a tribute to their dedication.

The governor pledged the state government’s commitment to providing the needed facilities to support the army, adding that the government was willing to donate an existing secondary school for the purpose.

He also commended the Nigerian army for the establishment of Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Kafanchan to curb insecurity in the southern part of the state.

According to him, the intervention of the army in the internal security operations in the state has helped the state greatly.

He also applauded the army’s civil military cooperation activities such as medical out reaches and other Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes being undertaken in the state.

“We must commend you because whenever we call, you respond with immediate effect.

“Your decision to establish FOB in Kafanchan has brought about peace in the southern part of the state because that part is one that was ridden with incessant crisis.”

El-Rufai pledged that the government would continue to cooperate and support the military and other security agencies to ensure security in the state.

He also disclosed that the government was developing new districts in the eastern part, adding that it plans to dedicate two districts to Army and Air Force for post housing scheme.

According to him, the state wants to encourage the military to develop post housing scheme for its senior officers in order to encourage them to reside in Kaduna after retirement.

The governor expressed confidence that the establishment of the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the manufacturing of vehicles in the state would boost industrial development.

He said that the state government had embarked on power projects that would ensure adequate power supply for the various industrial plants in the state to succeed.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff said that his visit was to brief the governor on the activities to mark the 2019 COAS Conference taking place in the state.

He said that the army would unveil its flagship innovation and inventions, such as the locally manufactured Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and other innovations during the event.

Buratai commended the state government for its continuous support for the army and other security agencies in the state.

He disclosed that the newly expanded Army 44 Reference Hospital had been equipped to cater for the health needs of both the military and civilian population.