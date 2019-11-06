<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna State Government, Tuesday evening, announced the appointment of Ibraheem Shehu Musa, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

Shehu was a member of the Transition Committee and the APC Campaign Council during the last elections.

Recall that since Mr. Samuel Aruwan who acted in similar position was appointed Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the position has been vacant.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication) Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, he said two other women were among the new appointees.

He said, “Mrs. Stella Amako and Hajiya Zainab Shehu have been named Special Advisers to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, for Community Relations and Social Development, respectively.”

He said the appointments bring to five the number of women among the 11 special advisers in the current government.

According to him, “the new special advisers are among the 17 officials that were appointed today, (Tuesday). Most of the new appointees played active roles in the Kaduna APC 2019 Campaign Council and the Transition Committee or were officials in the Kaduna State APC state executive.”

The statement named the appointees as:

“Stella Amako, the new Special Adviser – Community Relations, served on the Transition Committee and the APC Campaign Council.

”Zainab Shehu, Special Adviser – Social Development. She was Director, Women in the APC Campaign Council

“Aliyu Haruna, Senior Special Assistant- Youths. He is a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.”

Others are, “Ibrahim Ismail, Senior Special Assistant-Community Relations. He is a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“Hafsat Aminu Ashiru, Senior Special Assistant -Administration, Office of the Deputy Governor

“Nazir Sanusi, the Special Assistant- ICT, was an aspirant to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant, Stakeholder Relations. Before this appointment, he was Secretary, Kaduna State APC.

“Yakubu Yatai, Special Assistant – Community Relations. He is currently State Publicity Secretary of the Kaduna State APC.

“Ashiru Zuntu, Special Assistant – Community Relations. He served in the first-term government.

“Rabi Musa Manchi, Special Assistant- Legal Matters was a member of the Campaign Council.

“Mahmud Mahmud Aminu, Special Assistant- Legal Matters

“Aminu Lawal Na-Anty, the new Special Assistant-Youths, was a member of the APC Campaign Council.

“Sonia Bature, Special Assistant- Environment. She was a Technical Assistant to the Commissioner of Local Government.”