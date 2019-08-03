<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday, warned residents living close to Kaduna River to relocate to safer areas of the state to avoid floods.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ibrahim Husseini, who stated this, said the warning became necessary in view of the rising water level in Kaduna River.

According to him, residents living close to the river should temporally relocate to safer areas.

He also enjoined residents to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in waterways and drainages with the view to guarding against floods.

Husseini said, “The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority is drawing the attention of residents living close to Kaduna River and other flood-prone areas, to temporarily relocate to safer areas.

“Nigerian Meteorological Agency and National Emergency Management Agency have predicted that Kaduna and other states of the country may experience floods as water levels in River Niger and River Benue have continued to rise since the month of July.

“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in waterways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods.

“Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”