Kaduna State Government has announced the dismissal of all nurses below Grade Level 14 for joining the “illegal strike” embarked on by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

The government also said that nurses who disconnected oxygen from a two-day-old baby in an incubator on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, when they joined the strike, will face prosecution.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the nurses involved had been referred to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

Adekeye said that: “Ministry of Health has been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.”

According to the statement, the government has directed all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to submit their attendance registers to the Head of Service while Kaduna State University should submit same to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.

Adekeye noted that salaries that could have been paid to the dismissed nurses would be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who were at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty.





The statement acknowledged doctors and some other categories of health workers that were trying to run public health facilities, “but regrets that some nurses have joined the unlawful strike and engaged in the sabotage of some of our health facilities. Nurses were implicated in the forceful discharge of patients in many health facilities.”

The government also warned that any academic staff of KASU that did not report for work would be dismissed, adding that government “will not tolerate the brazen shutdown of electricity, attack on public infrastructure and buildings, locking up hospitals and forcefully discharging patients.”

The Special Adviser likened “the actions of the NLC as equivalent to the actions of the bandits kidnapping and menacing our citizens. Bandits illegally use arms, but the NLC is deploying mob action for exactly the same ends.

“Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services.”

He reiterated that Ayuba Wabba and his senior confederates in the NLC had been “declared wanted, and will be vigorously prosecuted for violations of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, the Miscellaneous Offences and the Trade Dispute (Essential Services) Acts.”

The statement advised Wabba and his cohorts “to report to the Ministry of Justice and the Police Headquarters to make their statements.”