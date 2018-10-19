



The Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board said on Friday that the state government had released N694.682 million for disbursement as local scholarship for the 2017/2018 academic session to 7,942 students.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Hajiya Jummai Dikko disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Dikko said that payment would commence as soon as the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani got approval from the Executive Council.

She assured the students that the process had been completed and payment would commence soon.

“The student’s bursary has been a means of immense support to the students of Kaduna State at various institutions of higher learning.

“It has over the years served as a means of relief in payment of tuition fees, accommodation fees, feeding and other academic packages.

“The present administration has modified the long existing scheme to make it more robust and relevant to today’s realities in encouraging, supporting and motivating students for academic excellence.

“A total of 15,722 students applied and 7,942 applicants across the 23 local government areas of the state were screened, selected and considered worthy for the award of the 2017/2018 scholarship.

“In view of the above, the board was directed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to process payment of local scholarship for 2017/2018 session,” she stated.

Some of the students had on Oct. 10 given the state government a 21-day ultimatum to pay the grants for three years.

Two days later, the President, National Association of Kaduna State Students (NAKASS) Yahaya Abdullahi, assured the members that government would commence payment of scholarship in the next few weeks.