The Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr Mohammed Lawal Magaji, has said that the new Kawo flyover will be pulled down to make way for construction of a better one.

The Managing Director said the base of the flyover is still strong, hence only the top part will be pulled down and reworked completely.

Engr Magaji, who addressed stakeholders at a community engagement programme over the weekend, said that the present flyover in Kawo, is too narrow to accommodate the volume of traffic that passes through it.

He further said that additional roads and three roundabouts will be constructed apart from the flyover and assured commuters and drivers that alternative roads will be provided which will ease traffic congestion during the 20-month construction period.

‘‘A U-turn will be constructed at the last bus stop, so that vehicles won’t need to go to the bridge site before turning. Lafiya road will be the alternative road for Kawo residents who want to go to town. This will reduce traffic pressure at the construction site,’’ he explained.

He said compensation will be given to all those whose property will be affected by the project, provided they have valid documents.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Nasir El Rufai’s Political Adviser, Mr Ben Kure, pleaded with the people of Kaduna State to be patient with the government over the inconveniences that they will experience during the construction of the flyover.

He said the contractors ‘‘mobilised to site on Friday, after winning the bid on Thursday,’’ adding that the Kaduna Urban Renewal Project “will change the face of the state in the next few years.’’

District Head of Kawo, Alhaji Jibrin Magaji, on his part said it is the lack of community engagements with relevant stakeholders that brought about shoddy implementation of projects in the past.

He thanked Governor Nasir El-Rufai, for initiating the new Kawo flyover project, adding that the project is not just for the people of Kawo District, but that it will serve the entire north, because it is a major gate-way to the region.