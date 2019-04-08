<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the dusk to dawn curfew it imposed on Maraban Rido and Kujama communities of Chikun Local Government with immediate effect.

The curfew was imposed since Mrach 13, 2019 when crisis broke out there.

A statement by the government spokesman Samuel Aruwan on Monday in Kaduna, said that the residents “are free to go about their lawful business at all hours of the day.”

The statement, however, said the 6pm to 6am curfew is still in force in the entire Kajuru local government area, adding that security agencies will continue to enforce the curfew there till further notice.

The government appealed to all communities to continue to do their utmost best to preserve peace and harmony.