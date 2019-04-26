<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government said on Friday that the curfew imposed on Kajuru Local Government Area has been extended to include two communities in Chikun Local Government.

This was contained in a statement by the Government Spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

According to the statement, consequent to this review, the government has decided as a preventive measure, to reinstate a dusk to dawn curfew in Kujama and Maraban Rido communities of Chikun Local Government area until further notice.

“This will be effective today, Friday, April 26. The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 6am daily in Kujama and Maraban Rido.

“The residents of these communities are advised to support and cooperate with the security agencies as they uphold peace and security,’’ it said.