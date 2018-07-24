The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date.

Consequently, the legislators set aside the standard rules of the House to enable the sitting.

The report on a bill for a law to establish the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund and for other Connected Purposes, 2018, was presented by Alhaji Bello Gimi, Chairman, House Committee on Finance.

Presenting the report, Gimi said that the purpose of the proposed law was to establish an agency to be known as security trust fund, which shall be the depository of all money received when it was signed into law.

Gimi said that part of the objective of the trust fund was to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment, material and financial resources necessary for the effective functioning of all security agencies operating in the the state.

“Other parts of the fund shall be reserved for training and retraining of security personnel in the state by the state government,” the chairman said.

The sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, adopted the report and the assembly later adjourned till July 31.