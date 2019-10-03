<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Government has begun the distribution of over 230,000 free uniforms to students of public junior and senior secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Shehu Makarfi, said this during the distribution at the Government Secondary School, Kachia Urban on Thursday.

He said that all public school students in the state would be provided with the free uniforms.

Mr Makarfi explained that the gesture was part of the government’s efforts to support parents in providing quality education to children in the state.

He said the government was not only providing free uniforms but also textbooks quality teachers, school furniture and conducive environment for improved learning.

The commissioner added that investing in children`s education was investing for a better future of the state.

“The government will continue to do its best in improving the learning environment in the over 500 secondary schools in the state,“ he said.

Mr Markarfi said that the government was aware of the shortage of quality teachers in public schools.

“I want to assure you that very soon the Teachers Service Board will conclude the recruitment of 7,600 teachers for secondary schools.

“I, therefore, urge you all to encourage your younger ones to come to school and learn to have a better future and help in making the world a better place,“he said.

The commissioner while encouraging female students to be committed to their studies, said the government was providing scholarship to female students to study medicine and other medical courses in foreign universities.

He commended the teachers of the school for their commitment and dedication to duty, adding that some welfare packages and incentives were being prepared for hardworking teachers.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Public Schools, Idris Aliyu, said the distribution would be done in two phases between now and December.

Aliyu explained that more than 110,000 uniforms would be distributed in the first phase, while over 120,000 would be distributed in the second phase.

Hafsat Shuaibu, who spoke on behalf of the students, thanked the commissioner and the state government for the gesture, describing it as “a great encouragement” to students and their parents.

Miss Shuiabu gave assurance that they would study hard to encourage the government to do more in providing facilities for qualitative education in public schools.

Newsmen report that the commissioner also visited some public schools in the area to assess their needs for immediate intervention.