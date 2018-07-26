Kaduna State Government has converted the parcel of land on which a demolished storey building; which belonged to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to children’s park.

The house was demolished last February allegedly as a result of the lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congresss in the state.

Already, work has commenced on the site with the area fenced off and people working in earnest, almost taking the park to completion level.

The building, located along Sambo Road in Ungwar Rimi, was pulled down by a team from Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency.

The government said a revocation order was issued out of Kaduna Geographic Information Services, KADGIS, but did not say when the notice was given.

But Senator Hunkuyi in an interview with journalists accused the state government of violating a subsisting court order stopping further action on the land.

An official of the State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) said since the certificate of occupancy of the land had been revoked, the agency no longer had any encumbrance on the land.

“You recall that when the property was demolished, the ownership was revoked and the plot was handed over to us, so we are now building a children’s park there”, the official said

The state government as defendant in the suit had accused the senator of building on land meant for green area, thereby violating the state master plan.

However, Senator Hunkuyi said the governnent’s action was a threat to democracy and the rule of law and should be condemned because, “If it is Hunkuyi today it can be any other person tomorrow”.

The lawmaker promised to challenge government action at the court of appeal.

Hunkuyi is a leader of one of the two factions in the state that suspended the state governor from the party. Before demolition, the building was said to have been used as the governor’s campaign office for his election in 2015 as well as served as the headquarters of the ruling party in the state.