



The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that Friday, 22nd February 2019 is work-free for employees in its public service.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, appealed to all residents of the state to exercise their right to vote in the elections, to do so peacefully and to respect the right of everyone to make their own choice freely.

“In response to inquiries, the Kaduna State Government hereby confirms that its employees will be observing Friday, 22nd February 2019 as a work-free day. This will assist workers to discharge their civic obligation to vote.

“The state government appeals to all eligible residents of the state to come out and vote, and to do so peacefully, with full respect for every citizen’s right to a free, democratic choice.” the statement said.