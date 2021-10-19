Kaduna government to bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices

The Kaduna State Government has said starting from October 31, civil servants who are yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will be denied access to government offices.

Visitors will, however, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for vaccination, while wearing their facemasks.

This was disclosed in a statement titled, ‘Compliance with Covid protocols and vaccination required to access KDSG offices from 31st October 2021,’ signed by the Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The statement read, “As it continues to balance public health considerations and the safe pursuit of livelihoods, the Kaduna State Government is constantly monitoring COVID-19 infections in the state and reviewing the pattern of spread.

“Based on these reviews, the State Covid-19 Taskforce has advised the government that the risk of mass infection by Covid-19 remains. This necessitates that careful attention must be paid to continued enforcement of preventive measures and encouraging residents of Kaduna State to practice personal responsibility more consistently. This is in line with the FORWARD campaign launched last year to help citizens adopt preventive measures as the state reopened after months of lockdown.

“The commencement of vaccinations against Covid-19 is the most significant development in the public health space since the virus began its tragic worldwide spread. Thus far, only a minority of Nigerians have been vaccinated against Covid-19 because of supply issues.

“But there is no such constraint against universal compliance by all residents of Kaduna State with the simple tests outlined in the FORWARD campaign: wear Facemasks, Observe physical distance, practice Respiratory hygiene, Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitiser, Avoid Large gatherings, Remain indoors as much as possible and eat immunity-boosting Diets.

“The Kaduna State Government will from 31st October 2021 require compliance with Covid-19 protocols, especially facemasks and vaccination, for access to its offices.

“The Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by 31st October 2021. All civil servants are required to be vaccinated by that date.

“Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards. Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination, while wearing their facemasks.

“Commissioner of Health Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni has announced that residents are encouraged to register at the nearest primary health centre for Covid-19 vaccinations so that the relevant authorities can easily contact them as more Covid-19 vaccines become available.”