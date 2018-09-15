Kaduna State government has appointed a retired assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Mohammed Murtala Abbass, as special adviser, Security/Coordinator, Operation Yaki.

In a statement signed by governor Nasir El-rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan,

it said Abbass graduated in 1980 with combined honours in History and Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement reads: “He retired from the Nigeria Police Force in 2012 as the assistant inspector general of police in charge of Zone 9, which covered Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo States. He was also Force Provost Marshall after serving as commissioner of police in Yobe, Anambra, Sokoto and Katsina States.”