The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment.

Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi Road by the bridge of a river within the metropolis.’’

He said that the fire was emitting dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere and could be injurious to human health.

Rigasa said that the affected areas were Barnawa, Kakuri, Tudun Wada and Kigo Road.

“We strongly advise inhabitants of the locations where the air is polluted to always wear chemical nose masks or evacuate completely from the areas,’’ he said.

Rigasa said that KEPA officers were working with other emergency agencies in the state to put out the fire.