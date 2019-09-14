<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna State Government has urged the general public to disregard a fake audio message being circulated in the social media warning citizens to avoid Kaduna-Abuja highway, over purported ethnic cleansing.

A statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, called on Nigerians to disregard the fake 46-second message.

”It should be disregarded as a deliberate ploy to incite unrest in Kaduna State,” he said, adding that security agencies are investigating the source of the malicious audio message.

“Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

“The Kaduna State Security Council is appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, to disregard the fake audio message and go about their business.”

He called on citizens with useful information about the criminals behind the fake audio to contact security agencies on telephone lines 09034000060, 08170189999.