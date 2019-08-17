<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will resume sitting on Aug. 19, to begin adoption of written addresses by all parties in the petition instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Secretary to the tribunal, Mrs Hafsat Suleiman, disclosed this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

“The State and National Assembly and, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunals are resuming on Monday, Aug. 19.

“The State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal will resume to open fresh hearing on petition number two which was brought by a House of Representatives candidate in the Feb. 16 elections.

“It was sequel to an Appeal Court ruling on a motion of one of the parties.

“While the governorship tribunal is resuming for the adoption of addresses by the petitioners and the three respondents,” Suleiman said.