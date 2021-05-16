Kaduna Electric has urged the Kaduna State Government (KDSG) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to resolve their impasse amicably to avert the planned strike by NLC.

Newsmen recall that the NLC had planned to mobilise workers in both public and private sectors to shut economic activities in the state on Monday, over what it described as obnoxious anti-worker policies by the state government.

The company made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna through its Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi .

“Kaduna Electric is keenly observing the ongoing negotiations between the Kaduna State Government and the NLC aimed at averting the planned shutdown of the state.

“As key stakeholders, we are deeply concerned and hope that the talks will yield positive outcomes that will guarantee no one suffers unduly in the event of a strike,” he said.





He said the company as a private corporation was caught in the middle as their staff belonged to a union, affiliated to NLC hence they might be obliged to join any strike called.

He explained that the company offered critical utility service in which withdrawal of services would cause untold hardship on residents, adding that the organisation also had the responsibility to keep to both their staff and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“We urge both parties to, in the spirit of give and take, try to find common grounds to resolve the dispute amicably.

“We are doing all we can on our part, to ensure that our esteemed customers have access to our services while a lasting solution is being sought to end the crisis. Our online payment services via our website is www.kadunaelectric.com”, he said.