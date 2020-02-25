<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Government has commenced the development of a social protection policy to guide the implementation of Social Protection Programmes (SPP) in the state.

Saude Atoyebi, Chair, State Steering Committee on Social Investment, made this known on Tuesday in Zaria, at the opening of a two-day Situation Analysis Workshop on social protection problems in the state.

Atoyebi said that the process, being supported by Save the Children International (SCI) was to put strong systems in place in addressing the plight of the marginalised and vulnerable groups in the state.

She said that state government was implementing a lot of programmes to enhance the well-being of its citizens and reduce vulnerability.

“Some of the interventions include the Kaduna State Emergencies Nutrition Action Plan to address malnutrition in children and Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund which provides loans to women.

“Others are the free education up to senior secondary school; free medication for pregnant women and children under five; and contributory health and pension schemes.

“There is equally the National Social Investment Programmes benefiting over one million beneficiaries in the state,” she said.

She added that the government has established a multi-sectoral state steering committee on social investments.

Atoyebi said that the committee would ensure that Kaduna State has an inclusive and robust social protection policy and to harmonise all social protection initiatives in the state.

This according to her is to minimise duplication of efforts while ensuring that the people of the state maximise the benefits available to them.





She said that work has commenced in earnest not just to produce a document, but one that is implementable and reflects the desires of the people.

“Engagements are ongoing with various government agencies and stakeholders.

“We have consulted with current and potential beneficiaries of social protection interventions in the three Senatorial Zones of the states.

“The ultimate goal of the government is to entrench a structured benefits system that is meritorious and reaches the poorest and most vulnerable among us,” she added.

The head of the committee said that the engagements so far have been frank, productive and revealing, adding that feedback would form part of the policy document.

“The workshop was also organised to collate and prioritise roles of key actors around social protection at all levels of the society.

“We also want to prioritise and articulate how the challenges and emerging issues can be addressed by social protection, propose appropriate response to identified issues.

“We also want to explore current opportunities, liabilities and risk to social protection project in the state and propose appropriate actions for them,’’ she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Eunice Victor, Social Protection and Inclusion Coordinator, Child Development Grant Programme, SCI, commended all stakeholders for the effort towards developing a robust SPP policy in the state.

She reiterated SCI’s continued support toward ensuring strong social protection systems and capacity for the scale up of SPP to improve ability, opportunity and dignity for the poor and vulnerable.