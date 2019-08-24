<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Shuaibu Goma, Chairman, Kauru Local Government in Kaduna State, on Saturday distributed relief materials to communities that were recently attacked in Kamaru Ward of Chawai chiefdom.

Also presented to the communities was an undisclosed amount of money to enable victims to meet their basic needs.

Among communities worst hit by the gunmen that killed scores of villagers and burnt houses and food barns were Kikoba, Kitantsa, Kitunkum, Ungwan-Rimi and Kigari.

Goma, in a brief speech shortly before presenting the items to the Res Tsam of Chawai, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, described the attacks as “unfortunate”, and prayed against a recurrence.

He said that security had been beefed up to protect the communities and advised them to report any suspicious movement or persons to the security agencies.

Goma appealed to traditional, community and religious leaders to preach peace while urging the people to be tolerant of each other.

Mohammed, while receiving the items, thanked the Chairman for his gesture and assured him of the traditional council’s readiness to support efforts towards improving the security situation the area.