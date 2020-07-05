



The Kaduna State government has confirmed twenty (20) new COVID-19 cases in the State.

It explained that the 20 cases were part of the 149 samples collected and tested for the virus.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the state government disclosed that the cases were from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, and Zaria.





The tweet said: “COVID-19 Update: 11 patients are due for discharge. 20 samples returned positive out of 149 tested. The new cases are from Kaduna North (9), Kaduna South (3), Chikun (4), Igabi (2), and one each from Giwa and Zaria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a total of 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 603 new cases across the country.