The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education says it will conclude the recruitment of 13,665 primary teachers for the public primary schools by the end of June.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Malam Nasiru Umar, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Monday.

Umar said that of the 65,000 applicants who sat for the recruitment examination, 13,665 would be employed.

He said that marking of the examination scripts had been concluded and names of the successful applicants would soon be announced for interview to select the most qualified ones.

He explained that the interview for new teachers would conclude the recruitment process to fill the 25,000 vacancies earlier announced in the state’s public primary schools.

The chairman said that 11,335 qualified teachers had earlier been recruited and deployed to the public primary schools across the state.

NAN recalls that the state government had in November 2017 sacked about 22,000 alleged unqualified teachers in its primary schools and announced plans to recruit 25,000 qualified ones to replace them.

Umar also said that the board would soon conclude the process for the appointment of 23 Education Secretaries, adding that 128 applicants were interviewed for the positions.

The chairman said that those to be employed would be deployed to the 23 Local Government Education Authority offices in the state.

He said: “The state government is doing all it can to ensure qualitative teaching and learning in its public schools to enable them compete favourably with the private schools.

“We are training our teachers and we will continue to retrain them to ensure quality.

“We recently distributed 104 motorcycles to our school support officers for school monitoring to ensure quality education in basic schools.

“We have also distributed 525,741 text books to public primary schools in the state for the teaching of Basic Science and Technology, English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies and Computer Science.”