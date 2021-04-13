



Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has applauded the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for his new drives to improve the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Speaking with newsmen recently, he notes that the governor should be commended for making quality policy and a plan that would revise the old cattle tax and farmers levy to boost the state’s IGR.

According to him, the governor in his wisdom and magnanimity, neglected his political might and sought the people’s mandate and opinion of the whole issue, for citizens to understand the importance of given tax.

He explained: “We are all aware how our IGR got spoiled and the people’s demand kept increasing daily, coupled with the several challenges the governor met on ground when he came on board in 2015.





“You also heard that in January this year we were able to get 49 per cent of what government expects to have as revenue. Likewise in February, we lost about 60 per cent of what we were supposed to get. That is why the governor is trying to let people see the need for the re-introduction of community and cattle taxation.”

Reiterating that the governor has indeed shown a kind of leadership quality, putting into consideration the interest of the people and the state above his personal ambition, adding that if the policy is properly harnessed and well implemented, it will go a long way to improve the IGR of the state.

He therefore called on residents of the state to cooperate with the present administration under Governor Aminu Bello Masari to succeed, stressing that the government will not bring any policy that will cause hardship on the people, but that will bring growth, development and good governance for the state.