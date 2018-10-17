



The Kaduna State Peace Commission and stakeholders have adopted a five- year multi-disciplinary peace strategic document to tackle the main drivers of violent conflicts in the state.

According to the document, it provides among others, the strengthening of the capacity of peace architecture in the state to effectively prevent, mitigate and resolve conflicts.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ peace meeting held in Kaduna, the Executive Vice Chairman, Kaduna Peace Commission, Barr. Pricilla Ankut, reiterated the commission’s efforts to put all mechanisms in place to end violence in the state.

Ankut called to review the commission’s strategic plan for 2018-2022: “It is time to move the state forward to where peace and harmony become the order of the day.” She stressed.

According to her, the peace commission has in the last five months consulted various stakeholders to get inputs on ways to ensure lasting peace in the state.

Ankut said: “We have been trying to solicit for inputs and ideas on how to end a legacy of strife in the state.We are trying to put a solid plan that would ensure that we work with the whole of society to build a peaceful Kaduna state where meaningful development can occur.”

“We have analysed contributions from stakeholders, and all the ideas put together to key priority areas of action.

“The meeting is therefore to affirm that we are indeed reflecting the views of stakeholders in terms of going forward in building sustainable peace infrastructure in Kaduna state.”

A consultant to the peace commission, George Mukundi, explained that the vision of the commission was to create peaceful and inclusive state based on mutual respect for diversity among all the inhabitants.

Makundi, added that the commission was focused on conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution