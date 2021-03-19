



Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna says most vulnerable schools in the state will be shut down to prevent bandits from abducting schoolchildren.

The governor had earlier expressed his desire that he wanted the rampaging bandits to repent but El-Rufai does not want to take any chance that will put schoolchildren in harm’s way.

He restated his administration’s resolve not to allow bandits to disrupt the education system.

El-Rufai said this on Wednesday when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, visited him.

The governor said his government would do everything possible to stop bandits from disrupting the state’s education system or destroy the future of the children.

He commended security agencies for their steadfastness in the fight against banditry and insurgency in some parts of the country.

“You have been doing so much to keep the country safe, we cannot commend you enough.

“We shall keep our schools open, we are confident that we shall win the fight against banditry, we are sure that our schools will remain functional,” he said.





El-Rufai further said the decision of the government followed the popular opinion raised at a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

“At that meeting with senior government officials, heads of security agencies, civil society and religious groups, it was agreed that our schools should remain open.

“We also agreed that only the most vulnerable schools should be shut down, this is because they cannot be easily accessed due to the terrain of their location,” he said.

The governor added that with the gallantry and preparedness of the security agencies, recent attempts by bandits to abduct schoolchildren “had not been fully successful.”

El-Rufai pointed out that although there were still security challenges in the country, the security agencies had shown enormous capacity to surmount it.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff said his visit was to assess the preparedness of the Air Training Command, whose personnel are fighting the bandits in the North-West.

Amao noted that the security agencies were determined to wipe out the bandits to enable members of the public go about their lawful duties without fears.