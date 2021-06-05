No fewer than five persons have been killed on Saturday by bandits who invaded some communities in Chikun and Igabi local government areas respectively of Kaduna State.

Security report said two persons were killed in Kabai area of Chikun local government, while three others were killed in Lambar Zangon area of Igabi local government.

Several persons, including wives of Pastors were reported injured in the bloody attacks.

The bandits, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also succeeded in burning down a church and a house in the areas.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of two citizens, as two others sustained injuries at Kabai general area of Chikun LGA.

“The agencies also reported a church building of the Assemblies of God denomination and one house were burnt by the attackers.





“Spouses of some pastors sustained injuries and are presently receiving medical attention in a private facility.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments emerging from the area.

“Similarly, the security agencies have reported to the government the killing of three citizens in transit and injuring of several around the Lambar Zango area of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA.

“The citizens lost their lives following an attack by armed bandits.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled families of the five citizens and prayed God grants them eternal rest. The Governor further prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention.

“The Governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to carry out immediate assessment at the church and the other affected building in Kabai village”. The statement said.