Kaduna: Bandits abduct nine, demands N50 million

Suspected armed bandits have abducted nine people from Dangilmi village under Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Newsmen gathered that the incident happened around 5: 30-‎6 pm closed to Jakaranda which is about 500 meters away from bethel Baptist School where bandits abducted 121 students on 5 July 2021.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna Chapter Chairman, Reverend John Hayab, who confirmed the incident said the bandits called demanding N50 million‎ as ransom.

‎It was gathered that the abduction was done despite Telecoms shutdown in the area and parts of the state.

” They were abducted closed to Jakaranda and the bandits are demanding N50 million. Yesterday (Friday) I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what can we do in such a situation.

“So today (Saturday) I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not have anything to do with that premises for now. This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abduct someone,” he said.