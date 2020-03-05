<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated relief items to victims of bandits attacks in some villages of Igabi Local Government Areas.

Presenting the items to the victims on Thursday in Kaduna, Maimunatu Abubakar, Executive Secretary of the agency said 400 persons were displaced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five communities were attacked by bandits on Sunday, during which 51 people were killed.

Abubakar said the relief items were provided by the state government to suppprt the affected victims.

She listed the items to include bags of rice, noodles, blankets, mattresses, palm and vegetable oil.





According to her, the gesture is to cushion the suffering of the victims who were displaced from their homes during the attack.

The SEMA boss added that the agency has carried out full assessment on the level of damages from the attack.

Mr Jabir Khamis, Chairman of Igabi LG, who received the items on behalf of the victims, commended the state government for the gesture.

He assured immediate distribution of the items to families of the victims.

Khamis called on the state government to improve on the security measures in the area to protect the people from further attacks.