Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the N5 million generated as revenue from tourism and other activities of the state Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Industry.

Salisu Isa, Chairman of the House Committee supervising the ministry said during the ministry’s budget defence for 2019, that it must improve on its dismal revenue generating record.

He said it would be easier for the assembly to approve more funds for the ministry to undertake its projects if it showed commensurate commitment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revenue target of the ministry in 2018 was N30 million, but said it was only able to generate N5 million.

“The ministry should follow up on all revenue generating areas,” Isa said.

The lawmaker, however, attributed the non release of funds for projects to be undertaken by the ministry in 2018, partly to the rejection by the Senate of the World Bank loan sought by the state government.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Mrs Ruth Alkali said the ministry’s N800 million 2018 budget for projects would be rolled into the 2019 budget to enable it conclude the projects.

On revenue generation, the commissioner said she had set up a committee on the matter, and expressed confidence of great improvement in revenue generation by November.