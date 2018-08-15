Following the resignation of Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. John Audu Kwaturu, who defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from All Progressives Congress (APC), a new Deputy Speaker has been elected.

Former House Committee Chairman on Information and member representing, Kagarko constituency , Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya was elected to fill in the vacant seat of the former Deputy Speaker.

Ahmed Mohammed, the member representing Zaria/Kewaye Constituency nominated Shadalafiya to fill in the vacant seat.

And the House unanimously approved his nomination and elected him as the new deputy Speaker. He was sworn in immediately by the Speaker.

The Speaker, Right Hon. Aminu Shagali, who announced this on the floor of the House, on Wednesday, said the decision was in line with the provision of the law .

The former Deputy Speaker, who represents Kachia Constituency had on Friday dumped the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, citing impunity and failure on side of the party to carry his Southern Kaduna people along and subsequently resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday.

He joined the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party ahead of the 2019 election.