The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday declared the seat of its former Deputy Speaker, Mr John Audu-Kwaturu, vacant after he announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also declared vacant is the seat occupied by Alhaji Junaidu Yakubu, the member representing Kudan constituency, who also defected to the PDP.

Both Audu-Kwaturu, who represents Kachia constituency and Yakubu were elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Audu-Kwaturu had a week ago announced his resignation from the position of Deputy Speaker.

Declaring the seats vacant at plenary, the Speaker, Aminu Shagali, said the defection of the lawmakers had no basis as the APC in the state was not in any crisis.

According to him, the action of the assembly is in line with the provision of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The lawmakers have unanimously elected Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, erstwhile Chairman, House Committee on Information, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Shadalafiya represents Kagarko constituency in the assembly.