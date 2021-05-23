The Air Force plane crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel has received the attention of Nigeria’s Northern neighbour, Niger, with its President Mohamed Bazoum calling President Muhammadu Buhari on phone to commiserate with him.

This is just as President Buhari assured that Nigeria will not disappoint the families left behind by General Attahiru and the other 10 military officers involved in the ill fated plane crash.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a release on Sunday, disclosed that the Nigerien President made the telephone call on Saturday to condole with President Buhari and the government and people of Nigeria over the incident.





President Bazoum, who described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of the government and people of Niger Republic

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

Responding, President Buhari commended his Nigerien counterpart for sharing the moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down.