President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the postponement of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting in honour of 11 military officers who died in the Kaduna air crash.

Attahiru and 10 other military officers were on board a Beechcraft 350 aircraft that crashed near the Kaduna international airport on Friday.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, the president said the FEC meeting scheduled for May 26, and the police council meeting scheduled for May 27, should be postponed in honour of the military officers.





“Further to the directive of Mr President for the national flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from 24th – 26th May, 2021 and the declaration of today, Monday, 24th May, 2021 as work-free day for members of the armed forces, the president has also directed that the federal executive council meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 be postponed till Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021,” the statement reads.

“Similarly, the police council meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, 27th May, 2021 be postponed till Thursday, 3rd June, 2021 in honour of the memory of the late chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior military officers and servicemen.

“President Muhammadu Buhari urges all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for the family to bear the painful loss.”