<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are thinking about making a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to reports.

The Germany international has long been a target for Bayern Munich, who were eyeing him up before he suffered a serious knee injury during the Community Shield in August.

And there have already been suggestions that Bayern will be back in for him in the summer — but they might face competition from elsewhere in Europe.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus have been monitoring his recovery from the injury.

Sane is on the cusp of returning to the team at City and the Italian champions are likely to keep an eye on his progress.

They will then look into whether it is worth signing Sane in the summer transfer window.





The 24-year-old was thought to be keen on a move to Bayern when the opportunity arose, but the report does not go into whether he’d be interested in a switch to Juventus.

On Tuesday, Bayern club president Herbert Hainer left the door open for Sane in the summer.

‘Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,’ he said, as reported by Goal. ‘Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.’

City manager Pep Guardiola gave a positive update on Sane, who is on the road to recovery, last week.

‘He has started training with us. It is good news,’ the Spaniard said. ‘He is moving surprisingly very well.’