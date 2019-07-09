<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, has issued a two-months notice to families, whose dead relatives are still deposited with the hospital mortuary, to evacuate them or the hospital will devise a means for medical evacuation.

The hospital stated that there were 39 unidentified corpses in the custody of JUTH with some of the bodies deposited at the morgue located at the hospital’s temporary site on Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos.

A statement issued by JUTH Public Relations Officer, Bridget Omini, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Edmond Banwat, stated that some of the corpses had been with the hospital morgue since January 2018.

It noted that the hospital had waited for more than a year and six months for families of the deceased to identify and claim the bodies but to no avail.

“The hospital has given the general public two-month notice to claim the bodies after which the hospital will devise a means of medical evacuation,”the statement stressed.