Following increasing reported cases of people committing suicide in Plateau State, a team of medical experts response team from the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) have embarked on anti-suicide mission campaigns.

Leader of the suicide response team, Dr. Anah Gyang, through the secretary of the group, Dr. Bapi William Audu, while on a courtesy call on members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State council, on Monday said suicide can be hereditary.

The medical expert pointed out that most suicides were caused by mental health and depression and debunked insinuations that suicide is caused by witchcraft.

Dr. Williams said there are multiple factors that contribute to people contemplating suicide and they include schizophrenia and some mental conditions.

He said the JUTH anti-suicide response team is working toward discouraging and possibly preventing people from contemplating suicide as a solution to life challenges.

A mental health pharmacist and member of the JUTH anti-suicide response team, Longdip Domjul, explained that some of the victims have hallucinations and see unusual things, asking them to take their lives.

Responding, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State council, Mr. Paul Jatau, said the initiative of the doctors was apt, and in line with the thinking of the council.

Mr. Jatau recalled that the NUJ Plateau council had organised a similar public awareness on anti-suicide in the state, earlier this year.