



The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, has said Lagos Judiciary has been enjoying the total compliance of Financial Autonomy on recurrent expenditures 100%, and on Capital Expenditure from the State Government.

Justice Alogba also stated that the State Government has been in 75% compliance of JUSUN’s other demand, adding that, though it could be better, the Judiciary is quite satisfied with the Lagos State Government.

He called on JUSUN to end the strike action, because there is no need for it in Lagos state.

The CJ disclosed this when he presided over the meeting between the Lagos State Government and JUSUN Executives over the ongoing strike action.

Responding to the request of judicial staff on the issue of welfare, the CJ said it would be dealt with as a matter of urgency, noting that since the chain of communication has been opened, action on such demands will be prioritised.

He stated that a Committee has been set up, to immediately look into the demands of the judicial staff. According to the CJ, the Committee comprises of the Chief Registrar, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Training, Permanent Secretary, Industrial Relations, Permanent Secretary & Solicitor- General, the Special Adviser on Labour Related Matters and the JUSUN representatives.





He further stated that the State Judiciary cannot remain closed doing nothing, and then pleaded with the Union that the gates to the courts be opened as soon as possible.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN confirmed that the Judiciary has been enjoying the finance autonomy, and he sees no reason for the strike action in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Head of Service in his address, stated that he cannot say JUSUN Lagos should not join the strike, but it should be on the basis of solidarity with its National body, since the State has been 100% compliant. He also pleaded that court should be opened, for service to the public.

The JUSUN Executives present at the meeting promised that the report of the meeting will would be forwarded to their National Secretariat in Abuja, as they await further directive.

