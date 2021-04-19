



The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday commenced its nationwide protest over financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

The National Treasurer of the union, Comrade Jimoh, leading the protest, said they will not back down on the strike and protest until their demands are met.

JUSUN had on April 6 shut down all courts in the country to protest the refusal of governors to comply with the constitutional provisions for financial autonomy of the Judiciary.





However, due to the failure of talks with the governors, JUSUN on Friday threatened to add mass protest to the strike.

Alonge, while speaking with journalists at the Court of Appeal take-off point of the protest to the National Assembly, stated that the judiciary is confronted with myriads of problems, but noted that once the issue of financial autonomy is addressed, others would be taking care of.

He accused the governors of Ebonyi and Kaduna States of undermining the judiciary in their states, warning that the judiciary would no longer tolerate such from anyone.