The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has thanked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for his support during the period of her industrial action to press home her demands for a free, fair and independent judiciary in Nigeria.

In an appreciation letter signed by its Deputy President, Emmanuel Abisoye, and General Secretary IM Adetola, JUSUN expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for his efforts in seeing that the issues were resolved amicably.





The letter read: ‘The above-mentioned union writes to appreciate your support during the period of her industrial action to press home her demands for a free, strong and independent judiciary in Nigeria.

‘The union believes that if judiciary became free, the justice system would be better administered for the betterment of Nigerians.

‘While thanking you for your continuous support during and after the turbulent time of our great union, we assure you of our support always.’