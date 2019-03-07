



The Senate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has elected Professor Justus Adedeji Sokefun as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).

Until his election as DVC, Sokefun was the Director, Lagos Study Centre of the university.

A statement by the institution’s Director, Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, yesterday revealed that Sokefun polled 48 votes to defeat Professor Gbenga Ojo, who garnered 18 votes to emerge winner at the election conducted during the Senate meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019.

According to the statement, Sokefun having studied Law at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ille-Ife) started his career as a Graduate Assistant at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he taught between 1985-1986.

In 1987, Sokefun joined the services of the then Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye (Olabisi Onabanjo University) until 2007.

Early in his career, Sokefun had exhibited great brilliance and this earned him an appointment as a Special Assistant to the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation between 1993-1994, a position he held at a tender age.

After his meritorious service at the national level, Sokefun joined the services of the National Open University of Nigeria as a Professor in 2007.

He was Dean, Faculty of Law, NOUN, from 2007 to 2010, and was appointed on the same position between 2013 – 2016.

Sokefun has contributed immensely to the development of the NOUN, where he served in several capacities.

He also contributed in no small measure to the development of the country. He served as Member, Committee on Maritime Dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon 1993-1994; Member, Human Rights Committee, Federal Ministry of Justice, 1993-1994, and Member, Human Rights Enforcement Committee, Olabisi Onabanjo University, 1999 till date.

Sokefun has been a Professor of Law at NOUN since 2007.