Justice Tanko Muhammad, the newly sworn in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has revealed that termites destroyed his primary school certificate when they invaded his home in Bauchi State in 1998.

The claim was contained in an affidavit which he submitted to the Senate last week to be confirmed as the head of the Supreme Court.

“No portion of the certificate was salvaged,” he declared.

Muhammad swore the affidavit on February 13, 2002, while he was a judge at the Jos Division of the Court of Appeal.

He spent his early years on the bench as a Sharia court judge and became a Supreme Court judge in 2007.

He had been accused of criminally altering his date of birth by three years from December 31, 1950, to December 31, 1953 but the case was ruled out as there was no evidence to back the claim.