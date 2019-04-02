<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Justice Tanko Muhammad, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has urged magistrates in the country to be fair and impartial in the course of discharging their judicial functions.

Justice Muhammad gave the charge on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 2019 refresher course for magistrates, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

The acting CJN reminded magistrates that the overriding consideration in all criminal trials is “for the magistrates, the prosecutor and defendant to act fairly and honestly, so that justice must not only be done, but must be manifestly seen to be done.

“In order to avoid causing untold hardship and injustice to litigants, which may be occasioned by convicting and punishing an innocent defendant, you must subject every item of facts raised for and against the defendant to scrutiny.

“Nothing is to be taken for granted, especially where the liberty of a citizen is at stake,” Muhammad said.

Similarly, the administrator of NJI, retired Justice Rosaline Bozimo, said the Nigerian society has for long had to deal with crimes and punishment for deviant behaviour through the instrumentality of the courts. Critical to this process in terms of both easy reach and availability, Rosaline noted, are the magistrates courts.

“This being the case, you must remember that where any of these rights is to be deprived, such must be done in strict compliance with due process and procedure outlined under the law.

“The justice of all criminal trials requires all the actors especially the magistrates who are empowered by law as unbiased adjudicators, to act fairly and impartially.

“This is to avert serious injustice such as unjust imprisonment or loss of property or even both,” Bozimo posited.

Aside from creating an opportunity for interaction and exchange of ideas, Bozimo said the course would offer some respite to participants from their otherwise tedious and arduous criminal trials.

“It is the desire at the institute that the course will also serve to refresh your memories and understanding of some of the ideas you already have on crimes, victim protection, sentencing practices and of course, human rights,” she said.

The refresher course, according to Bozimo, is an annual event on the calendar of programmes of the National Judicial Institute, designed to sharpen the skills of Magistrates in the performance of their adjudicatory duties. The theme of this year’s refresher course is, ‘Repositioning the Magistracy for Better Justice Delivery’.