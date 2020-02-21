<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed his belief that the maintenance of peace and security is not only for the state, but for the country at large, just as he pledged to do justice to all the citizens of the state regardless of their religious differences.

The Governor made the pledge when he granted audience to officials of the Nigeria Prays led by its National Chairman, General Yakubu Gowon who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi on Friday

According to him, justice and equity are some of the remedies for ensuring peaceful coexistence among members of the society in order for development to take place in the society.

The Governor said that, ” On behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi State, I am happy to welcome you, Sir, to our state, we are excited that our leader is visiting us today. Your Excellency, we know the sacrifice you made towards stabilizing our country through various initiatives.

“During your administration, there was no issue of religious differences, as leaders, we must emulate you so that we can overcome our challenges”.





While acknowledging the contributions of General Yakubu Gowon to the development of the country, the Governor assured him of the support of the state government for the peaceful co-existence in the state and Nigeria at large.

Bala Mohammed also said that prayers are critical to assisting leaders to provide qualitative leadership beneficial to the citizens, just he promised to sustain the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

Earlier, the National Chairman and convener of the Nigeria Prays, Retired General Yakubu Gowon said the visit is to solicit the support of the governor to ensure the success of the North East Prayer Rally to be conducted in the state.

Yakubu Gowon said that the prayer rally would afford them the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and to seek God’s guidance for leaders.

The elder statesman said that, “Your Excellency, this prayer was initiated to offer prayers for the peace and well-being of the country, we will also use the opportunity to pray for all the Governors of the North East zone”