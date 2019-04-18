<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A lawyer and EFCC counsel, Mr. Wahab Shittu, has said that former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, might fight a protracted legal battle against the CCT’s conviction.

Shittu had reacted to Thursday’s conviction of ex-CJN Onnoghen of breach of code of conduct for public officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Code of Conduct Tribunal chaired by Danladi Umar convicted Onnoghen, 68, and ordered his immediate removal as the CJN.

The CCT stripped him of all offices he occupied, such as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The tribunal also ordered the forfeiture of money in five accounts which Onnoghen failed to declare as part of his assets.

The tribunal also ordered that he should not hold any public office for 10 years.

In an interview with NAN, Mr. Wahab Shittu, said, “I believe that the Code of Conduct Tribunal made its own pronouncement, but that is not the end of the matter.

“I see Onnoghen exercising his constitutional right of appeal; the matter might be protracted and get up to the Supreme Court.

“It is a sad commentary on our judiciary, as no one should celebrate what has happened in this situation where the Number One judge in the country has found himself in this kind of predicament.

“It does not call for celebration, it calls for sober reflection and deep concern.

“I want to reserve further comments until the machinery of justice is fully exhausted, because I feel the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court will make further pronouncements,” Shittu said.