



Suspended Chief of Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, resumes trial at Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday.

The trial was on March 12 adjourned till Monday following Onnoghen’s absence from the CCT on health grounds.

His lawyers, led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had produced a medical report indicating that Onnghen was suffering from toothache and high blood pressure, as a result of which he had been advised by his doctor to observe a bed rest for 72 hours.

The tribunal led by its chairman, Danladi Umar, had then adjourned till Monday (today) for the commencement of trial.

Justice Onnoghen was at the CCT much earlier for the proceedings scheduled to commence by 10am on Monday.

His presence at the CCT on Monday indicated that he had recovered from the ailments complained of.

Meanwhile, shortly after Monday’s proceedings started, the prosecution led by Aliyu Umar (SAN) called its first witness, Mr. James Opala.

Opala, a Senior Investigation Officer of the Code of Conduct Bureau, is now in the witness box testifying.