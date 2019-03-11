



The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has asked the Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to quash the six-count charge against him and allow the National Judicial Council (NJC) to deal with the issue.

Onnoghen whose trial resumed today at the CCT, has further asked the Chairman of the Tribunal, Danladi Umar, and another member of the tribunal to rescue themselves from his trial.

The Federal Government had in the charge marked CCT/ABJ/01/2019, alleged that Onnoghen failed to declare his assets as prescribed by law, and maintained foreign bank accounts.