The pioneer chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Offences Commission, ICPC, Justice Mustapha Akanbi, has passed on.

The 85 year old jurist passed away in Ilorin, Kwara State, around 2 a.m on Sunday, it was gathered.

He will be buried later today.

Commenting on his death, Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria wrote: “An incorruptible judge and a role model to all, JUSTICE MUSTAPHA AKANBI is dead. He was a former President of the Court of Appeal and the Pioneer Chairman of ICPC.”