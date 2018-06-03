The remains of late pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mustapha Akanbi, has been buried in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, former ministers and top government functionaries and stakeholders in the judiciary were among dignitaries that attended the burial.

The deceased was buried at his Agba Dam GRA residence in Ilorin at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Mohammed Bashir, led the Jana’izah (funeral) prayer which lasted for less about 10 minutes.

In his brief sermon at the funeral rite, the chief Imam prayed Allah to grant Mr Akanbi Aljanat Fiddaus (eternal rest).

Until his death, late Mr Akanbi was the first Wakili of Ilorin.

In 1992, the deceased was made President of the Court of Appeal, a position he held until retiring in 1999.

He was the founder of Mustapha Akanbi Foundation.

Mr Akanbi was appointed ICPC Chairman by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000 and served till 2005.

He was born on September 11, 1932 in Accra, Ghana.