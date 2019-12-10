<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The number of Justices at the Supreme Court’s Bench has been reduced by one with the retirement of Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs.

Justice Aka’ahs, born in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, will formally bow out on Thursday at a valedictory court session scheduled to mark his retirement from the court.

Supreme Court’s spokesman, Festus Akande, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the valedictory court service will take place “at the Main Court of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at 10:003m

“The special court session will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who will customarily pay tribute to Justice Aka’ahs alongside other major stakeholders in the nation’s justice sector.

“Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs was born in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, 12’“ December, 1949. He had his early education at St. Joseph Primary School, Kagoro between January 1956 and December 1962.

“He did his HSC (Cambridge University) in 1969 before studying Law at Ahmadu Bello University between 1970 and 1973. He was called to the Bar in 1975; and on 6m May, 1986, he was appointed as Judge of Kaduna State Judiciary.

“He became Acting Chief Judge of Kaduna State in 1998, and subsequently got elevated to the Court of Appeal on 10′” December, 1998.

“At the Court of Appeal, he served as Presiding Justice in Calabar and Lagos respectively; and was also the Chairman of 2011 Presidential Election Petition Court.

“On 26th september 2012 he elevated to the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Akande said.