



Former First Lady, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, took a swipe at the political development in the country and declared that Nigeria is ripe for a woman president.

In a chat with newsmen in Minna, Niger State, Justice Fati Abubakar, who is the wife of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said with various and very important roles women had played in the administration of the country at all levels of governance, local government, state and federal, “it is obvious and glaring that Nigeria has upright, dependable women with impeccable characters that can pilot the affairs of this country to an enviable level.”

Mrs Abubakar who is the immediate past and first woman Chief Justice of Niger State said: “Nigerian women are ready to take a lead in the country and so are ready for anything for the progress of the country. I can boldly tell you that the women in this country are ready for anything.”

On whether the country has capable women to lead this country, Justice Fati said: “You should not even talk of capable women because we have them in abundance. They are everywhere and ready to lead very well.

“What is actually remaining for them is the time and opportunity, which is very important to take the lead and I am optimistic that the time will come soon.”